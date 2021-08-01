Driver Not Injured After Vehicle Bursts Into Flames on Spaulding Turnpike (NH)

Megan Fernandes

Foster’s Daily Democrat, Dover, N.H.

Jul. 31—DOVER — The driver of a vehicle that burst into flames on the Spaulding Turnpike Friday afternoon is uninjured, according to the Dover Fire Department.

The driver of a Hyundai Azera was driving northbound on the Spaulding between the tollbooth and Exit 7 when a check engine light came on, according to Dover Fire Chief Paul Haas.

“He pulled over and when he lifted the hood a small fire was burning in the engine compartment,” Haas said. “He called 911, and when Dover Fire & Rescue arrived, the vehicle was fully involved in flames.”

The incident caused some delays as the highway was shut down for a short time so that crews could safely extinguish the fire, and temporarly re-opened to one lane while they overhauled the vehicle and waited for a tow truck.

According to Haas, Newington Fire responded with an ambulance as there were four simultaneous emergency calls occurring at the time of this fire. NH State Police was also on scene. MacGregor Memorial EMS responded to one of the other medical aid calls that was occurring at the same time.

This is the second mechanical spontaneous car fire in Dover in the last week. In a similar instance last Friday, a driver pulled over to the curb to check on mechanical issues when a 2009 Hyundai Sonata’s front end caught on fire.

