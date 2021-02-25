Drunk Detroit (MI) Firefighter Crashes Engine Into Parked Car on Way to Medical Emergency

Slone Terranella

A Detroit firefighter, whose blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit, crashed into a woman’s car while on duty Sunday.

According to WDIV-TV(Channel 4), a family called for help after their mother had a medical emergency. When firefighters arrived, the family heard a crashing noise. The family then realized the fire engine crashed into one of their family member’s cars.

Before the crash, there was a dinner party at the Engine 50 building on Houston Whittier Street, WJBK-TV (Fox 2) reported.

DetroitFire Commissioner Eric Jonessaid during the dinner, Squad Six received a call. As the squad pulled up to the location, one of the firefighters hit a parked, unoccupied car.

“The police were called to investigate the accident. They investigated the accident and made the report,” Jones said. “A part of our processes is to drug and alcohol screen all drivers that have accidents. So, during that drug and alcohol screening, we learned that the firefighter in question was over the legal limit for blood alcohol. He was immediately suspended.”

Jones said the firefighter, who crashed the engine, was not arrested. The department turned over its preliminary investigation results to the Detroit Police Department, who’ll be investigating the criminal aspect of the investigation.

In terms of how and who will be paying for damages to the family’s car, Jones said they’ll determine that at a later date. Officials will need to fully conduct the internal accident investigation, which he said they’re very early in the process.

Attorney Steven Haneysaid there’s an overall lack of accountability and consequences in the fire department.

Haney is representing Deonte Higginbotham, whose home became the subject of controversy in 2020 after Detroitfirefighters posed in front of Higginbotham’s burning house in a viral photo.

Higginbotham filed a negligence lawsuit against the City of Detroit, the Detroit Fire Department, and all the firefighters in the photo.

“There should be consequences starting with punishment. There should be immediate termination,” Haney said. “There should be apologies to the people that are victims of this ridiculously negligent behavior and there’s not. There should be some accountability financially and immediately.”

Jones said Sunday’s incident is not a representation of all men and women in the Detroit Fire Department.

“They come in every day jeopardize their safety to save lives and save property. They’ve been out here during the pandemic, they continue to serve and answer these runs,” Jones said. “I just want it known to the public and to the city of Detroitthat we care about the service that we provide to you.”

Jones said officials are investigating will hold individuals accountable.

