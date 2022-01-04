Duluth (MN) House Fire Causes $70,000 in Damages

Duluth News Tribune, Minn.

Jan. 5—DULUTH — A house in the city’s Observation Hill area caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The Duluth Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 700 block of West Second Street just after 6:15 a.m. Crews found heavy fire on the back of the two-story, single-family residence.

According to a news release, due to the home being boarded up, the fire was fought with defensive tactics initially. Once the exterior fire was knocked down and structural integrity was confirmed, crews were able to enter the home and knock down remaining embers.

The home was condemned in 2012 and the fire department has boarded up the home multiple times after break-ins, the news release said.

According to a news release, witnesses had reported that squatters had been camping under the structure where the fire originated.

The Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire to be accidental. Damages are estimated at $60,000 to the structure and $10,000 worth of contents.

