East Oakland (CA) House Fire Leaves One Dead

Jessica Flores

San Francisco Chronicle

(MCT)

Oct. 5—A woman died in a house fire in East Oakland early Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home on the 3400 block of Pearson Street at 5:18 a.m. and were told that there was a person stuck inside, said Christopher Landry, battalion chief of the Oakland Fire Department.

Crews removed the woman from the home and declared her dead at the scene, said Landry. The woman’s age or name was not available.

The fire extended from the home’s second floor to the attic and was contained at 6:26 a.m.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday morning.

Jessica Flores is a San Francisco Chronicle staff writer.

