Eight Displaced When Multiple Homes Burn in Chicago

4900 block of south Princeton, Four (4) occupied structures in front, Two (2) coach houses in rear also occupied. Human Services requested for Eight (8) displaced at this time 2-1-30 pic.twitter.com/w8E6LM23NN — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 30, 2021

Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas

Chicago Tribune

(MCT)

Eight people were displaced and multiple dogs required oxygen when six homes burned early Thursday in Chicago’s Fuller Park neighborhood, according to the Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the 4900 block of South Princeton Avenue on the South Side for an extra-alarm blaze around 4 a.m. Four main houses caught fire, as did two coach houses in backyards, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

Along with eight residents who were unable to stay in the charred homes, at least four puppies also needed oxygen after they were found experiencing difficulty breathing. Fire officials said the pups were pulled from the rear coach houses, but did not specify whether they were all rescued from one home or if they lived in separate dwellings.

It wasn’t clear whether any people were injured.

