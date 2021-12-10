Eighteen Rescued from Two-Alarm High-Rise Fire in MD

According to a report from WBAL, 18 residents of an Annapolis, Maryland, high-rise condo building were rescued after a fire broke out there on the second floor just before midnight Thursday.

The incident occurred at a six-story condo building in the 100 block of Severn Avenue. Annapolis Fire Department (AFD) officials said crews arrived to find heavy fire on the second-floor balcony.

AFD Lt. Ken Whitesaid it took 60 firefighters nearly 45 minutes to bring the flames under control. Several surrounding fire departments also helped extinguish the fire.

In addition to the 18 rescued people, one person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Four condo units were deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

