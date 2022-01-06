Elderly SC Couple Dies in Fire that Spread to Multiple Homes

According to a report from WPDE, a fire that spread to several homes on Windy Lane in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, killed an elderly couple Thursday morning.

Midway Fire Rescue Spokesperson Mark Nugent confirmed the two deaths.

Nugent said one woman escaped out of the home to safety, but her 70-year-old parents did not, and succumbed to their injuries incurred in the fire.









Credit: Georgetown County (SC) Sheriff’s Office

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Ocean Highway was partially blocked off in the fire area so hoses can be stretched across the street. Area traffic has begun to return to normal.

