Electric Problems Complicate Fire for TX Firefighters

Matt Smith

Cleburne Times-Review, Texas

(MCT)

Aug. 12—Problems in locating the source of and cutting off electricity temporarily stymied Cleburne firefighter’s efforts to extinguish a house fire.

Firefighters responded a 2:31 p.m. July 14 to a single-story residence in the 800 block of South Ridgeway Drive.

An occupant called 911 to report that he could “smell something electrical burning” and that the house was filling with smoke.

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke emitting from a vent on the north end of the roof. All occupants were outside. Firefighters found an unharmed cat, which they returned to the occupants.

Occupants told firefighters that the water heater began making noises after two wall outlets had sparked and sizzled.

Firefighters noted that no smoke detectors were seen or heard in the house.

Firefighters found water spewing from a pinhole in the water heater’s cold water connection and smoldering electric wires. Firefighters turned off a breaker marked water heater but the problem continued. They pulled the home’s power meter but the water heater continued to show evidence of inductive heating via the ground wire.

“Heavy charring was found above the water heater, and the wire feeding the water heater showed signs of melting,” according to reports. “During overhaul, the neutral wire connected to the water heater began to glow red indicating that structure was still receiving electric current.”

Fire crews were ordered out of the house until Oncor workers arrived to disconnect all power to the house. Oncor workers arrived soon after and cut power to the entire neighborhood. The energy source was determined to be from a service line buried underground between the meter riser and the supply pole.

Firefighters removed a car from the home’s garage. They accessed the attic where they found “a decent amount of fire and smoke consuming the contents stored.”

Firefighters extinguished the fire and cut vent holes in the roof to clear smoke.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 8:03 p.m. July 9 in the 1700 block of West Henderson Street to find smoke emitting from the doorway of a small laundry room.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, which was contained to a dryer with about 150 gallons of water. A fire protection sprinkler in the room was “not exposed to enough heat to activate,” according to reports.

A check of connected rooms and attic space for fire or heat extension came up negative.

Firefighters removed the dryer from the room.

Firefighters at 5:31 p.m. on July 21 responded to the 1200 block of Joslin Street on reports of a lawn mower on fire. There they found a Troy-Bilt riding mower against a backyard fence with the engine compartment and mower deck actively involved in flames Heat from the fire had melted the mower’s tires. Grass clippings piled under and around the mower were also aflame. Firefighters extinguished the fire which, while it harmed no structures, did burn an area of about 25 square feet.

Reports list the fire as unintentional but also list failure to clean as a contributing factor.

___

(c)2021 the Cleburne Times-Review (Cleburne, Texas)

Visit the Cleburne Times-Review (Cleburne, Texas) at www.cleburnetimesreview.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Electricity: The Invisible Hazard

When Electricity Takes an Unexpected Path

When Electricity Takes an Unexpected Path, Part 2

Water Streams, Power Lines, and Shock: How Serious a Hazard?