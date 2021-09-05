Elgin Fire Department (IL) Says Elderly Woman Died in House Fire

The Courier-News, Elgin, Ill.

(MCT)

Sep. 4—A woman was killed early Saturday morning in a house fire in the 2400 block of Anna Way, the Elgin Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the area about 4:30 a.m. on a report of a carbon monoxide alarm going off. They arrived to find smoke coming from a town home and called for additional fire companies to be sent, a news release said.

Inside the house they found a 64-year-old woman on the second floor. Efforts to revive her using CPR were unsuccessful, the release said.

There was no one inside the house other than the victim, whose identity was not released.

A large hole was burned through the floor of the structure before firefighters were able to control the blaze, the release said. The house was deemed uninhabitable and estimates put the damage at about $180,000.

Investigators said initial indications are the fire occurred in the space between the first and second floors, the release said.

___

(c)2021 The Courier-News (Elgin, Ill.)

Visit The Courier-News (Elgin, Ill.) at www.chicagotribune.com/suburbs/elgin-courier-news/

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.