Employees Report Flames Six-Feet High in Bellingham (WA) Fire

Nov. 4—Bellingham police and fire investigators are examining a fire that is believed to have been intentionally set by a shoplifter Wednesday afternoon at the Burlington Coat Factory on Meridian Street.

Police and fire units were called for a report of a commercial fire shortly after 1 p.m. Nov. 3 to the store in the 4100 block of Meridian Street, according to the Bellingham Police Department’s incident log and the PulsePoint app.

“Employees reported seeing 6 ft. high flames coming from 2 aisles in the middle of the store,” according to a Bellingham Fire Department Facebook post on the fire.

According to the post, police arrived first at the store and were able to use a fire extinguisher to limit the fire’s spread, and several fire sprinklers within the store put out the flames.

Employees were able to evacuate all customers and themselves, according to the post, adding that there were no injuries in the blaze.

“Our crews reported having a significant amount of smoke throughout the building,” the post read.

According to the police incident log, the fire was started by a shoplifting suspect before they left with stolen merchandise.

“Fire Marshal Ron Richard said the fire is suspicious and is still under investigation,” the fire department post reported.

The Bellingham Herald has asked police and fire officials for more information about the fire, including the amount of damage done and an update on the investigation.

