Escondido (CA) Awards Raises to Firefighters, Police

Joe Tash

The San Diego Union-Tribune

(MCT)

New labor agreements for the city of Escondido’srank-and-file police officers and firefighters were approved by the City Councillast week, providing raises to both groups intended to place them at the median salary range for their jobs in San Diego County.

The council approved the new labor agreements on a unanimous vote following minimal discussion. The agreements had been reached earlier between negotiators for the city and the two labor groups. The police and firefighters associations have also endorsed the new two-year agreements, according to a city staff report.

“I was very pleased both the council and the groups were willing to live within our means and stick with being in the middle of the pack,” said City Manager Jeffrey Epp.

The city would not have been able to afford bumping the salaries beyond the median range, Epp said. A report prepared for a budget update at next week’s council meeting forecasts an $8 million deficit for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The city’s finances have been imperiled both by revenue losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a structural imbalance between projected future costs and revenues.

Under the new contract, effective Jan. 24, paramedics, firefighter/paramedics, fire engineers and fire captains will receive a 4 percent raise. In Jan. 2022, the second year of the contract, the same employees will be eligible for a raise of up to 2.5 percent, depending on the county’s median salary at that time.

Police officers and sergeants will receive raises of 5 percent this month, followed by an additional raise of up to 3 percent next year, again depending on the county’s median salary for police officers at that time.

The new firefighters contract will cost $969,535 over the two years, and the police contract will cost $1,738,530 over two years, said the staff report.

The city will pay for the increased costs through a reserve fund it has established for employee salaries and benefits, with the potential that the city may need to dip into the general fund in the second year for part of the increase, Epp said.

The city will consider a revenue measure to address the fiscal imbalance in November of next year, said Epp. Last year, the council failed to muster the four votes necessary to put a one-cent sales tax increase before voters in the November election.

