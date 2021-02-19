Explosion Sparks Fire, Boats Burn in CA Harbor

Witnesses reported an explosion. This video was shared by a witness on scene. pic.twitter.com/URKT6YB10x — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) February 18, 2021

Feb. 18—A 25-foot powerboat sank after it exploded and sparked a fire, damaging six other boats nearby, in Dana Point Harbor’s West Basin on Thursday morning, Feb. 18, Harbor Patrol officials said.

The fire, which created a large plume of black smoke, started at around 9:35 a.m. and was extinguished by 10 a.m. The explosion could be heard as far as two miles away in Laguna Beach.

A maintenance worker was on board and working on the boat when the explosion occurred, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen. He was assessed by paramedics but declined further treatment.

“We’re still investigating but we think it was accidental, Nguyen said. “We’re still waiting to get the boat out of the water.”

The incident occurred in the second row of docks, not far from a harbor walkway, Orange County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Corn said.

Two boats next to the boat that sank were destroyed, and four others were severely damaged.

Firefighters responded within six minutes of the call.

“By the time our fireboat and the fire department got there, they were probably on fire,” Corn said of the two boats that were destroyed. “The loss is great, but it could have been a lot worse.”

The harbor has at least three miles of flat walkways that circle through and around the marina and along the harbor’s jetty and island.

Jim Miller, who operates Coffee Importers, one of the harbor’s longest-running businesses, said his patios were full of people.

“I’m surprised no passersby were affected,” he said. “Hundreds of people are here every day. It’s a very scenic walk and very peaceful.”

Miller said he had just left his restaurant before the explosion and then got back to the billowing cloud of smoke.

“Everybody was talking about it,” he said. “We’re lucky no one got killed. They got here really fast to put it out.”

Boat traffic in the area was not affected and the boat that sank was expected to be raised within a few hours.

The other boats will be assessed for the severity of the damage and, if seaworthy, will be left for their owners to deal with. If there’s a chance of sinking, Corn said that Harbor Patrol will take the boat to a shipyard, or the boat would be hauled away by a private boat company.

Two weeks ago, Harbor Patrol put out another boat fire in Newport Harbor. Two boats on either side also were damaged but nowhere near what happened in Dana Point.

“There was just some melted fiberglass and burned canvas,” Corn said.

Typically, Harbor Patrol responds to about a dozen boat fires a year.

