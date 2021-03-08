Explosions, Fire Leave One Dead in IN

Ken de la Bastide

The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.

Mar. 7—MIDDLETOWN — A Saturday fire and several explosions ravaged a Middletown one-story home that resulted in the death of a 77-year-old woman.

The fire was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Ninth Street in Middletown and destroyed the home.

The heat was so intense that a plastic shed several yards away from the house was melted.

Middletown Fire Chief Brian Rednour said Sunday the fire claimed the life of Carol Singer.

He said a retired firefighter happened to be driving through the area, saw flames and alerted neighbors.

He said a neighbor and Middletown Police Chief Amanda Kirby tried to enter the residence but the heat from the fire was too intense.

Rednour said the fire started inside the house and then there were three or four explosions as oxygen bottles ignited.

He said one of the explosions knocked the gas meter from the house and the fire was then fueled by natural gas.

“We were delayed in fighting the fire because the gas company had to dig up the street to stop the flow,” Rednour said. “At this point we don’t know the cause of the fire.”

He said everybody in Middletown knew the couple. Singer’s husband, Larry, died in December.

The woman’s dog also died in the fire.

Neighbor Mark McNally said because he works third shift he was asleep at the time.

“A neighbor started beating on my window,” he said. “When I looked out the door the flames were coming out of the front.

“I heard a couple of explosions,” McNally said. “I saw a neighbor and the chief of police trying to get into the house. They walked on the side of the house when I heard the chief yell it’s going to explode and they all ran off.”

McNally said he knew Singer well enough to talk to her when she let her dog out.

Neighbor Skyler McDaniel told WXIN Fox 59 that he was inside his home when he heard a loud thud and his windows shook.

McDaniel said he ran from his house and saw the woman’s home engulfed in flames.

