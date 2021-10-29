Extended Family Members Lost Home in Modesto (CA) Fire

John Holland

Oct. 28—A fundraiser has launched for a Modesto family that lost its home to fire early Monday.

Five people across four generations lived in the mobile home at the Sunrise Village park, other family members said. It is off South Seventh Street along the Tuolumne River.

“They were woken up by neighbors banging on their doors as their home was being engulfed in flames,” Gloria Colindres wrote on a GoFundMe page. “My family was able to get out safely but lost all of their belongings, including long-time family pets.”

The Modesto Fire Department reported that it responded at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters found flames coming from the front door and front and side windows. They were able to control the fire within about 10 minutes, but the home was destroyed. The cause is under investigation.

Colindres said the home was occupied at the time by her great-grandmother and grandmother, along with an uncle and two cousins.

“Although some of these things can’t be replaced, they need help replacing what they can as they are starting over,” Colindres wrote. “Anything helps and is greatly appreciated.”

Another relative said by email that the residents had various health issues and could have trouble finding a new home.

