Fair Oaks (CA) House Fire Injures Two, Including Metro Fire Firefighter

Dec. 1—A firefighter and a resident suffered minor injuries in a Fair Oaks house fire Wednesday morning, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials said.

An adult resident was transported to a hospital for minor smoke inhalation, Metro Fire spokesman Capt. Parker Wilbourn said, and a firefighter battling the blaze was treated and transported for minor burns.

The fire was reported on McKay Street in Fair Oaks around 7:30 a.m., Metro Fire said in tweets.

The blaze fully engulfed about three-quarters of the house, Wilbourn said, and also badly damaged a vehicle in the driveway.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

