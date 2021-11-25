Family Counts Blessings Despite Bridge City (TX) House Fire

Meagan Ellsworth

Nov. 25—As Thanksgiving Day draws closer, one family is counting its blessings following a house fire on Tuesday night in Bridge City.

“We are so appreciative and thankful for the prayers and people stopping, caring and checking,” said flight nurse Alyson Smith. “It’s just touching.”

A few minutes before, Smith held back tears as she stared at the destroyed home in the 300 block of Roundbunch Rd. where her brother and his wife lived. She knew it could have been much worse.

On Tuesday evening around 8 p.m., her 46-year-old brother John Nickum was working outside in the backyard, including burning bushes, when a man driving by noticed something was wrong.

“He was in the backyard picking stuff up,” Smith said while helping with the clean-up on Wednesday morning. “And from the time that the gentleman went back and told him, ‘Hey, it’s on fire’… It was all engulfed. It was that quick.”

Nickum suffered first- and second-degree burns on his hands from the fire that destroyed the home. He was flown to a burn center for treatment.

Smith happens to be the Program Director for the Southeast Texas Air Rescue, including as the director of the aircraft at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

“It was actually my crew that flew him to the hospital,” Smith said.

Nickum’s wife, Christy, was running an errand at the time and not home or injured by the fire. The Bridge City Fire Department confirmed that it responded to the fire but was not available for comment by press time.

While the couple was spared by the blaze, the family lost two dogs who they’ve had at least since they were married — nearly 10 years ago.

The family has not set up a GoFundMe account. Smith said the family, “fortunately,” has insurance and will support the couple through the hardship.

Smith’s father is a State Farm Insurance Agent who owns the rental home. Her brother is also a State Farm Agent in Vidor.

The family has lived in Bridge City their entire life and feels humbled by the kindness and support shown by the community.

“Through all this there is a blessing, there was a gentleman who stopped to help,” Smith said. “People cared to take care of their neighbors, their friends and family. Then to see the support, we are so thankful and blessed. God is good.”

