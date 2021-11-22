Family Escapes Hesperia (CA) Mobile Home Fire

Rene Ray De La Cruz

Daily Press, Victorville, Calif.

(MCT)

Nov. 22—A family was displaced over the weekend after fire tore through their mobile home located at Hesperia Mobile Estates off Arrowhead Lake Road.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, San Bernardino County Fire personnel responded to multiple reports of a structure fire on the east side of Hesperia.

County firefighters arrived at the 19000 block of Westlawn Street to find a double-wide mobile home with fire showing from multiple windows on two sides of the structure.

Emergency personnel made contact with the occupants of the home — three children and two adults — who stated everybody had safely evacuated.

Firefighters initiated an exterior attack until additional units arrived to make entry. As additional units arrived, fire personnel continued to attack the fire and conduct searches to confirm the home had been fully evacuated.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the single building, which suffered significant damage, according to SBC Fire.

During the attack of the fire, a nearby hydrant, which was the primary water source for firefighters, sustained failure, which required an alternate supply line to be secured from another source. The water department was contacted to evaluate the failure.

The fire was knocked down in approximately 40 minutes, with no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

A total of three engines, one truck company, one chief officer, one medic ambulance, and one investigator — totaling 16 personnel from county fire —were assigned to the incident.

The Victorville Fire Department and Apple Valley Fire Protection District assisted with the fire, which was supported by backup cover engines to help maintain service to the mountain and southern desert regions.

The Red Cross was also requested to assist the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the county fire marshal.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Instagram @RenegadeReporter and Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

___ (c)2021 Daily Press, Victorville, Calif. Visit Daily Press, Victorville, Calif. at www.vvdailypress.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

RELATED

Mobile Home Fires

THE DANGERS OF MOBILE HOME FIRES

Humpday Hangout: Fires in RVs and Mobile Homes