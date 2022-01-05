Family Escapes Ravaging House Fire in North Augusta (SC)

Alexandra Koch

Aiken Standard, S.C.

(MCT)

Jan. 4—Multiple fire departments battled a large house fire in North Augusta on Tuesday morning.

The home, located in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue, caught fire around 11:03 a.m., according to Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt.

People were inside of the home when it caught fire, but were able to escape safely without injuries, Hunt said.

The Midland Valley Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and was able to get the fire under control in 20 minutes.

The Langley Fire Department, Beech Island Fire Department and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety assisted.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

___

(c)2022 the Aiken Standard (Aiken, S.C.)

Visit the Aiken Standard (Aiken, S.C.) at www.aikenstandard.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.