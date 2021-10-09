Fatal Great Bend (KS) Fire Ruled Arson, Murder

Dale Hogg

Great Bend Tribune, Kan.

(MCT)

Oct. 9—Following a Friday morning house fire that left a Great Bend woman dead, another woman has been charged with first-degree murder and arson in connection the death, according to a Great Bend Police Department news release issued Friday evening.

Agents from a host of local and state law enforcement and public safety agencies were on the scene of the blaze at 2800 29th St. in Great Bend into the evening Friday. The victim’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of family members.

Arrested was Lyndsay N. George. She was booked into the Barton County Detention Center in lieu of bond on charges of murder in the first degree, aggravated arson, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, aggravated burglary, battery, and criminal trespass.

According to the GBPD, at about 7 a.m. Friday, The Great Bend Fire and Police departments responded to the residence at 2800 29th St. in reference to a structure fire. Upon arrival, members of the Great Bend Fire Department located a 59-year-old adult white female inside of the residence and life saving measures were performed.

However, she died at the scene and during a preliminary investigation, arson was determined to be the cause of the fire. Investigators also determined that the victim’s death was the result of foul play, the GBPD reported.

Then, at about 7:19 a.m. Friday, the GBPD responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Adams Street in reference to an aggravated burglary and battery related to the arson/homicide investigation. The suspect left that area on foot and at approximately 8:12 a.m. was reported to be at Park Elementary School, located at 1801 Williams St.

Great Bend police officers located George in the 2000 block of 19th Street. After a physical altercation with officers, she was arrested.

After further investigation and interviews were completed, George was transported to the jail and booked.

During the course of the investigation, members of the Police Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Barton County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms obtained and executed search warrants in the 2800 block of 29th Street and at the Traveler’s Budget Inn located at 4200 10th St. in Great Bend. During the execution and thorough search of those locations, items of evidence were located and seized.

Joining local law enforcement vehicles and fire trucks were the OSFM incident support trailer and the KBI Crime Scene Unit truck.

The light gray house didn’t show much exterior damage from the fire, but the pungent smell of smoke hung in the air Friday afternoon. Yellow crime scene tape cordoned off the house and yard, and barricades closed off the entire 29th and Jefferson intersection late into the day.

Red lights flashed and sirens blared Friday morning, waking some neighborhood residents. Some residents were asked by police if they had any surveillance camera footage of the area around home that burned.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information in reference to this case is urged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.

