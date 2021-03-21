Fatal Ware (MA) Fire an Accident, State Officials Say

Brad Petrishen

Telegram & Gazette, Worcester, Mass.

WARE – A fatal fire Friday in the basement of a home on Palmer Road was an accident, state fire officials said Saturday.

Officials did not release the name of the victim, an adult male, saying the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner still needs to make formal identification.

They said they believe the man who died in the one-story 402 Palmer Road home was its occupant.

According to a news release from the office of State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, investigators confirmed the fire started in the basement.

“In the area of origin there was evidence of smoking and candle use, either of which could have started the fire,” the office said, adding that the electrical system was ruled out as a cause.

“There is no evidence that the fire was started intentionally,” the office wrote.

The fire was reported at 7:20 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters didn’t see flames outside the home, but found smoke that led them to the basement, where the man was found.

He could not be resuscitated.

“On behalf of the fire department and the Town of Ware I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends,” Interim Ware Fire Chief Christopher Gagnon said.

Ostroskey’s office noted that firefighters did not hear smoke alarms sounding when they got to the home, and that they couldn’t determine if two smoke alarms that appeared to be “significantly more” than 10 years old were functional.

“Like every other appliance in our home, smoke alarms don’t last forever. The smoke alarms that are more than 10 years old must be replaced so you can rely on them when you need them most,” Ostroskey said.

The Ware Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and to the Office of the Northwestern District Attorney jointly investigated the fire.

Fatal Ware fire an accident, state officials say

