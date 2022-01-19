Fatal Wolfsville (MD) House Fire Ruled Accidental, Discarded Ashes to Blame

Mary Grace Keller

The Frederick News-Post, Md.

(MCT)

Jan. 18—Ashes improperly discarded on the front porch of a Wolfsville home led to a fire that resulted in the death of an 82-year-old man last week, according to investigators.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 10800 block of Gambrill Park Road Jan. 12 just before 7 p.m., where they pulled Frederick Casper Geiger Jr. from the residence. First responders tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. Geiger was the sole owner and occupant of the home, according to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS).

The Frederick County Office of the Fire Marshal, in conjunction with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the fire, which has been classified as “accidental,” according to a Tuesday news release from DFRS.

Witness statements, evidence collected and the content of the 911 call led investigators to determine Geiger dumped hot ashes from his wood stove onto the porch shortly before he called 911, DFRS spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said. It is unknown exactly why Geiger was unable to exit the home on his own before firefighters arrived and found him in the laundry room.

Geiger’s cause of death is to be determined, according to Campbell, as the autopsy is still being completed. The cause of death will be released to the family.

It took about 50 firefighters roughly 75 minutes to get the blaze under control, and fire marshals were still on scene the following day. The home was deemed a total loss, and preliminary damage estimates exceed $500,000, the release reads.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller

___

(c)2022 The Frederick News-Post (Frederick, Md.)

Visit The Frederick News-Post (Frederick, Md.) at www.fredericknewspost.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.