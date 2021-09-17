Father, Son Die in North Arlington (NJ) House Fire

According to a report from NorthJersey.com, a father, 75 and his son, 44, were killed after a fire swept through their home in North Arlington, New Jersey, on 9th Street early Friday morning. A third person was rescued, although her condition remains unknown.

North Arlington Fire Department (NAFD) Chief Scott Hedenberg said that the fire started at around 4:15 a.m. on the second floor with the residents trapped inside. First responders used a neighbor’s ladder to rescue the 66-year-old woman.

Hedenberg said the fire remains under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious at this time.

Authorities had blocked off the street by 7:30 a.m. In addition to the NAFD, the Kearny and Lyndhurst Fire Departments as well as the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office also responded.

RELATED

Search and Rescue: An Overview

RESIDENTIAL SEARCH AND RESCUE: Methodology

URBAN SEARCH AND RESCUE