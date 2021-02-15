Father, Son Killed in Queens (NY) Fire

Rocco Parascandola

New York Daily News

(TNS)

A 65-year-old man and his 6-year-old son were killed in a Queens house fire early Monday, authorities said.

The blaze broke out just past 1:10 a.m. in the first floor of the family’s home on 157th St. near 46th Ave. in East Flushing.

First responders found the father and son already dead inside the home.

The boy’s twin brother was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center to be treated for burns. He is in stable condition.

A fourth person was hurt in the fire but did not require medical treatment.

Sixty firefighters fought the blaze, bringing it under control by 2:22 a.m.

Two firefighters were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but foul play is not suspected, officials said.

