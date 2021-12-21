Faulty Christmas Lights May Have Caused Washington House Fire

Maddie Capron

The Charlotte Observer

(MCT)

A house fire in Washington may have been sparked by faulty Christmas lights, fire officials told news outlets.

Neighbors reported a fire had started at a Spokane Valley home on Tuesday, Dec. 21, shortly after 3 a.m., the Spokane Valley Fire Department told KHQ.

Three adults were inside at the time, and they all made it out safely, KXLY reported. Two dogs also made it out of the home, but two cats are still missing, according to the news outlet.

Fire officials told KREM 2 the fire may have started outside the home because of faulty Christmas lights and decorations.

The National Fire Protection Association advises to “make sure that any lights put on trees are free of broken cords or loose bulb connections,” McClatchy News reported Dec. 1.

The group also recommends turning Christmas lights off before leaving the house or going to bed, and to never overload electrical outlets.

©2021 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.