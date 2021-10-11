FDNY Crews Respond to Four-Alarm Bronx Fire

FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Dean Koester provided an update from a 4-alarm fire in the Bronx yesterday evening. Read more: https://t.co/PYr5y0XSrH pic.twitter.com/Uc5U2vQ6Zj — FDNY (@FDNY) October 9, 2021

Firefighters with the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) responded to a fire over the weekend that went to four alarms on 143rd Street in the Bronx.

“The fire was pretty advanced upon arrival and we quickly learned that it had spread, it was moving pretty fast,” said FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Dean Koester. Four buildings were ultimately affected by the fire, with flames spreading from the original fire building at 418 143rd Street to structures at 420, 422, and 416, according to the FDNY’s social media accounts.

Four firefighters sustained minor injuries, the FDNY reported.

