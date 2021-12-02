FDNY Responds to Explosion, Collapse at Brooklyn Fire

FDNY Deputy Chief Patrick Sheridan provides an update from this morning’s 3-alarm fire at 58 Vermont Street in Brooklyn. Read more: https://t.co/MQme35aOHt pic.twitter.com/0wVGhW0rgU — FDNY (@FDNY) December 1, 2021

Firefighters with the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) responded early Wednesday to an explosion and fire on Vermont Street in Brooklyn.

The fire on December 1, 2021, at 58 Vermont Street went to three alarms and resulted in the injury of six civilians. Two people were transported for nonlife-threatening injuries, according to Deputy Chief Patrick Sheridan, while four refused transport.

According to Sheridan, firefighters had heavy fire on arrival in the cellar, first floor, and second floor of the building. Due to the heavy fire it was extending to the adjoining buildings.

Companies had to perform searches, evacuate the affected buildings, and extinguish the heavy volume of fire. There was an explosion which occurred out the front of the building. The first floor collapsed into the basement, so crews were unable to search that area

