FDNY Responds to Four-Alarm Commercial Fire in Bronx, One Firefighter Injured

According to a report from ABC7, at least four commercial businesses were hit by a four-alarm fire on Bailey Avenue in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx on Monday night.

The fire erupted in a restaurant just after 11:30 p.m., spreading to two other restaurants and a corner grocery store.

Fire Department of New York crews took about 90 minutes to extinguish the flames.

One firefighter was treated for a minor injury.

