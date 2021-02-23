Fiery Train Crash, Explosion in TX

This was after a train collided with an 18-wheeler in Cameron, Texas. A massive explosion occurs about 10 seconds in. pic.twitter.com/FiOD9Mchdm — Chad (@ChadBlue83) February 23, 2021

Nate Chute

Austin American-Statesman

(TNS)

Fire crews and law enforcement responded to the scene of a crash involving a train and a semi-truck outside Cameron on Tuesday morning.

The crash led to a fire that was captured on videos by passersby and residents in Milam County. According to the Cameron Herald, authorities have cleared residents who live nearby due to a concern over possible hazardous materials. The newspaper reports that three train cars have been derailed. No injuries have been reported, according to KCEN-TV.

We will be updating this story as we learn more, but for now, here’s what the scene looks like:

Posted by Karla Saufer on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

BREAKING: Massive fire in Cameron. Authorities responding to explosion after train collides with 18-wheeler. (Photo credit: Chief Lonnie Gosch) #Cameron #CameronTexas @6NewsCTX pic.twitter.com/INILPjbyVW

— Jasmin Caldwell KCEN (@TVJasmin) February 23, 2021

Posted by Jenecia Durr on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: See what a fiery train crash, explosion in Cameron, Texas looks like

___

(c)2021 Austin American-Statesman, Texas

Visit Austin American-Statesman, Texas at www.statesman.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.