Fiery Train Crash, Explosion in TX

Nate Chute
Austin American-Statesman
(TNS)
Fire crews and law enforcement responded to the scene of a crash involving a train and a semi-truck outside Cameron on Tuesday morning.
The crash led to a fire that was captured on videos by passersby and residents in Milam County. According to the Cameron Herald, authorities have cleared residents who live nearby due to a concern over possible hazardous materials. The newspaper reports that three train cars have been derailed. No injuries have been reported, according to KCEN-TV.
We will be updating this story as we learn more, but for now, here’s what the scene looks like:
Posted by Karla Saufer on Tuesday, February 23, 2021
BREAKING: Massive fire in Cameron. Authorities responding to explosion after train collides with 18-wheeler. (Photo credit: Chief Lonnie Gosch) #Cameron #CameronTexas @6NewsCTX pic.twitter.com/INILPjbyVW
— Jasmin Caldwell KCEN (@TVJasmin) February 23, 2021
Posted by Jenecia Durr on Tuesday, February 23, 2021
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: See what a fiery train crash, explosion in Cameron, Texas looks like
