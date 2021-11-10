Fire at Bellingham (WA) Storage Facility Believed Intentional, Caused Estimated $250,000 Damage

David Rasbach

The Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.)

(MCT)

Nov. 9—A pair of fires that are believed to have been intentionally set caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to a storage facility just west of Interstate 5 near Bellingham International Airport Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The Bellingham Fire Department responded to the Airport Storage facility in the 3300 block of Airport Drive at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday for a commercial fire after several callers reported seeing smoke from the facility, according to emergency radio broadcasts at the time.

First units arrived on scene and found black smoke coming from the facility, radio broadcasts stated. Firefighters first attacked the fire “offensively,” according to broadcasts, but later switched to fighting the fire “defensively” from the exterior of the building.

Fire investigators found there were four attempts to intentionally set a fire at the facility, Bellingham Fire Department spokesperson Dustin Michaelis told The Bellingham Herald. Two of the attempts were successful.

The first successful attempt was the most destructive, Michaelis reported, as fire burned through one storage unit and spread to three others, burning possessions and materials.

The second successful attempt burned in a separate building, Michaelis said, and caused less damage.

Initial damage estimates were $250,000, Bellingham Police Department Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email, as an entire bank of storage units either burned or were damaged by smoke and water.

Murphy said the investigation is underway and reports from officers who responded to the scene have not yet been filed.

This story was originally published November 9, 2021 12:09 PM.

___

(c)2021 The Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.)

Visit The Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.) at www.bellinghamherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.