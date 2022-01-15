Fire at First Methodist Church in 1957 One of Syracuse (NY) Most Tragic

Johnathan Croyle

The devastating fire which destroyed the First Methodist Church was one of the most tragic in Syracuse history.

And, arguably, no blaze has ever been fought in such extreme conditions.

Jan. 15, 1957 was one of the coldest days in Syracuse history. Morning low temperatures were -24, just two degrees above tying an all-time record.

It was still freezing cold when flames were first spotted at the historic South State Street church at 5:20 p.m.

“It looked like a Martian nightmare there as the ice-coated firemen plugged at their task amid dense clouds of swirling smoke that often filled the narrow little block and reduced visibility to zero,” was how a Post-Standard reporter described the scene.

***

Syracuse’s First Methodist Church dates back to 1824 and was one of the oldest religious congregations in the city.

Its members first met at a one-story log schoolhouse at North Salina and West Genesee Streets before eventually moving to its beautiful new stone church in 1904.

The church was one of the first to use radio to broadcast their sermons starting in 1925.

Its beautiful stained-glass window was lit daily from 6 p.m. to midnight and became a Syracuse fixture.

The much-admired window was no match for the flames which spread quickly through the church’s dry timbers on this frigid Tuesday evening in 1957.

In minutes every firefighter in the city, whether on-duty or off, was at the scene supported by volunteers from Solvay, Liverpool. East Syracuse, Fayetteville, North Syracuse, Nedrow, and more.

“The interior of First Methodist Church,” a reporter wrote, “by that time resembled the inner chamber of a blast furnace, and places where worshipers had sat only two days before no longer existed.”

Hundreds of onlookers camped on the sidewalks and would report a strange phenomenon.

They said that it sounded as if someone was playing the church organ until the roof collapsed.

“The tune was nothing recognizable,” The Post-Standard said. “The phenomena might have resulted from the heat of flames affecting the swells so that the noise sounded like music.”

The crowds were almost in peril when the roof and eastern wall of the church fell.

The Post-Standard wrote:

“A shudder went through the chilled crowd at having escaped so luckily. But the horror that came over faces lasted only a moment. Then spectators surged forward again ignoring warnings to ‘keep back.’ They almost battled police for a better vantage point.”

Three firefighters were injured.

Deputy Chief Ernest Goebel, 59, suffered injuries to both legs. Francis Rochellson, 29, injured his knee when he was struck by falling debris. Lt. Frederick Unz, 35, lost several teeth when struck in the mouth by falling stone.

James Fogarty, who like countless firefighters that night spent hours in sub-zero cold wading through pools of icy water, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with frostbite in both of his feet.

Firefighter Robert Ward of Truck 4 was one of 50 men who fought the fire from atop a 100-foot ladder. At the end of 20-minute intervals, he made his way down a treacherous ice-coated ladder.

“The worst of it up there was the wind and the spray,” he remembered. “It felt like a 40-mile gale up there.”

The first responders were thankful for the support they received.

The YWCA handed out coffee, doughnuts, and hot dogs. The Salvation Army served more than 50 gallons of coffee that frigid night while the American Red Cross set up shop in the lobby of the Onondaga County Courthouse and handed out coffee and doughnuts.

They very much appreciated the support of State Street cigar store owner Matthew Naples.

“He gave out gloves, cigarettes and cigars to the fellows, and let them use his phone to call their homes when they stopped in for a minute to get warm,” Stanton Hudson, president of the Syracuse Firemen’s Association, said.

Although the bell tower remained standing, the church was considered a complete loss.

Photos the next day showed the stone walls caked in ice, in some places three-feet thick.

Thoughts that the fire might have been started by arson were soon quieted.

Instead, the cause was thought to have been a spark from a torch used by a plumber who was trying to thaw out some pipes in the basement.

Smoke and fire continued at the scene for another 48 hours. The ice on the sidewalks and falling from the walls necessitated the city closing off the block for days.

Losses were calculated to between $700,000 and $800,000, making it the costliest fire in Syracuse in more than a decade.

The emotional loss was even greater.

“Fire is always tragic,” wrote the Post-Standard’s Emily Estey. “Fire in a church is especially sad because a church means so much to so many people.”

Bishop W. Earl Ledden called the destruction of the First Methodist Church as a “serious loss to me and to the Syracuse area.”

Churches across Syracuse opened their doors to First Methodist’s congregation on Sunday, January 20.

Rabbi Benjamin Friedman greeted worshippers and Bishop Ledden to Temple Society of Concord.

“This is your place of congregation as long as you need it,” he said.

Members worshipped there for months before opening their new church at the old site on Sept. 24, 1961.Rabbi Friedman was the guest of honor in recognition for the aid and hospitality he had shown.

“The church is more than a building,” Dr. Albert Baner said at the dedication. “We learned that when it burned. There is a spirit that defies the destruction, and which lives on.”

