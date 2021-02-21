Fire at Los Angeles Apartment Building Injures Three

Josh Cain

Feb. 18—A fire on the third floor of an apartment building in Northridge left three people injured, fire officials said Thursday.

The fire, which sent smoke and flames billowing out of a third-story window, started at around 11:44 a.m. at 9850 N. Reseda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It took nearly 100 firefighters just over 30 minutes to douse the blaze, said Brian Humphrey, an LAFD spokesman. The building is located directly across the street from Fire Station 70.

Humphrey said all three injured people were treated at the scene by paramedics. One was later taken to a nearby hospital. The seriousness of their injuries was not known.

It wasn’t clear yet where exactly in the building the fire started, or how.

Humphrey said Reseda and Lassen Street would remain closed while firefighters mopped up the scene.

