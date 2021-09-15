Fire at MD Senior Living Facility Apartment; Four Residents Injured

Rose Wagner

Baltimore Sun

(MCT)

A fire in a fourth floor apartment of a senior living apartment in Edgemere Wednesday morning injured four residents, including the occupant of the apartment who is in critical condition, according to Baltimore County Fire Department spokesman Tim Rostkowski.

The Baltimore County Fire Department got a call from a resident around 10:30 a.m., notifying them of a fire in their apartment at St. Luke’s Place, a Catholic Charities Senior Community, in the 2800 block of Lodge Farm Road, according Rostkowski.

The fire was contained to one apartment and sprinklers in the building controlled the fire, which was extinguished by 11 a.m.

The occupant of the apartment is in critical condition from burns and smoke inhalation. Three other people who lived on the fourth floor suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Rostkowski.

Approximately a hundred building residents have been temporarily displaced due to water damage. Some residents will not be able to move back into their homes today and the Red Cross and Catholic Charities are working to find temporary housing for these residents, Rostkowski said.

Rostkowski said he did not believe the fire was a kitchen fire, but the cause is not yet known.

This story will be updated.

©2021 Baltimore Sun. Visit baltimoresun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

