Fire Burns in San Francisco Encampment, Filling Sky with Smoke

Amy Graff

SFGate, San Francisco

(MCT)

Feb. 10—A large fire at an encampment in San Francisco’s Bayview on Wednesday morning emitted a cloud of black smoke and towering flames over the south end of the city, officials said.

The S.F. Fire Department said the blaze with a footprint of a quarter-acre at 1395 Wallace was under control by 10 a.m. and crews were focusing on putting out hot spots, areas that are smoldering and continuing to put out small amounts of smoke.

Lt. Jonathan Baxter, a spokesperson for the fire department, said the incident presented challenging conditions for firefighters as it burned through nontraditional, nonpermitted housing with walls that easily fell down and roofs that collapsed.

Baxter also said special circumstances such as an overabundance of needles and drug paraphernalia made it “difficult for firefighters to safely get into specific areas to extinguish this.”

Baxter told KCBS Radio that the cluster of nontraditional homes that burned were about the equivalent of two standard houses.

The city is providing housing to people whose residences were destroyed in the blaze.

There were no reported injuries. Baxter told KCBS Radio many housing units including recreational vehicles were saved from flames in the firefight.

This is a developing story. Visit the San Francisco Fire Department’s Twitter page for updates.

