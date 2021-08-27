Fire Causes $1M Damage to MD Home

James Whitlow

The Aegis, Bel Air, Md.

Aug. 26—A Thursday morning fire caused $1 million in damages to a Jarrettsville home and displaced three people, according to investigators.

It took firefighters three hours to control the blaze, which was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday in the the 3600 block of Anderson Lane, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Multiple firefighters suffered heat exhaustion and were treated on the scene by EMS, according to the fire marshal’s office. One firefighter was transported to a local medical facility with a minor injury, the office reported.

The fire was discovered by the home’s owner after smoke alarms activated, and it is believed to have originated on the back porch of the house, the office reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated, but investigators could not rule out a discarded cigarette as a possible source of ignition.

Friends and family are assisting the three people who the fire displaced, the office reported.

