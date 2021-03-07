Fire Damages Keene (NH) Building

Caleb Symons

Mar. 6—An office building on Castle Street in Keene was significantly damaged by fire early Saturday morning.

Keene Fire Department crews responded to a fire alarm at 105 Castle St. just after 6 a.m. and spotted smoke coming out of a gable vent on the roof, Fire Chief Mark Howard said.

When firefighters went inside the building, which was unoccupied at the time, they found smoke on the first floor and in the attic. The fire quickly went to a second alarm, and later a third because of the amount of overhaul needed and to give firefighters relief from the cold temperatures, according to Howard.

“The initial companies did a great job,” he said.

The fire was declared under control just after 7 a.m.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for exertion, according to a news release Saturday afternoon from the Keene Fire Department.

Howard said there is extensive damage to the interior of the building, which is owned by Keene Housing. About a quarter of the building is burned and the rest has smoke damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.

The damage to the building and contents is estimated at $300,000, according to the news release.

Keene Housing Executive Director Josh Meehan said the building has community space and laundry facilities for residents at the organization’s Harper Acres property, which is nearby on Castle Street. The building also has offices leased to the social services nonprofit Monadnock Collaborative, which Meehan said are used by Monadnock ServiceLink and Pilot Health, as well as Granite State Independent Living, a nonprofit that offers care for seniors and people with disabilities.

Monadnock Collaborative’s acting director, Richard Skeels, said Saturday morning that the organization is already working with Keene Housing to find temporary office space after the fire.

“The only good news is it’s COVID,” he said. “Most of our staff is working from home right now.”

Keene firefighters were assisted at the scene by departments from Brattleboro, Chesterfield, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Spofford and Swanzey, as well as Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid and DiLuzio Ambulance.

This is the third fire in Keene in less than a week. On Wednesday, a fire in a Washington Street apartment building damaged a second-floor apartment, but no one was injured. The fire was caused by combustible materials near a closet light fixture that had been left on, according to the Keene Fire Department.

On Thursday first responders were able to get all of the residents out safely after fire broke out at an apartment building on Marlboro Street. Three people were treated for smoke inhalation. The fire resulted in about $75,000 worth of damage to two apartments, and other units sustained some smoke and water damage. It is still under investigation.

The three fires do not appear to be related, fire officials said in Saturday’s news release.

