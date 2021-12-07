Fire Damages Oakland (CA) Christmas Tree in Jack London Square

The #OFD Arson Investigation unit is investigating an overnight incident where one or more individuals set fire to the 52ft tall Christmas Tree in Jack London Sq. Great work by E2 to quickly respond & contain the fire. December 11 Tree Lighting is still on, per the organizers. pic.twitter.com/NqHd4FRpNT — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) December 6, 2021

Dec. 6—The Christmas tree at Jack London Square in Oakland was allegedly torched early Monday morning, but a quick response by firefighters stationed nearby saved it from becoming a total loss, an Oakland Fire Department spokesman said.

A call that the 55-foot tree was ablaze came in shortly before 1:30 a.m. Firefighters at a station house a few hundred yards away responded within two minutes, scrambling a crew to the intersection of the Embarcadero and Water Street.

By then the fire had run to the top of the tree, but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it from the ground in less than five minutes.

“Thankfully the tree was not plugged in at the time of the fire, or we’d have been looking at a possible electrical fire and more damage,” said Michael Hunt, spokesperson for the Oakland Fire Department.

Firefighters found an aerosol can at the base of the tree, and an arson investigation was launched.

Hunt said the major damage was contained to about 15% of the tree, but there was also significant damage to the lighting infrastructure for the entire tree. The tree is scheduled to be lighted in a public ceremony from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday night. The tree lighting ceremony is expected to continue as planned, according to Karen Diehl, a spokesperson for Jack London Square.

“The fact that the firehouse is located just a block away and the response was rapid likely saved the Christmas tree,” Hunt said.

The tree came from Carlton Christmas Trees in Burney, near Mount Shasta, a Jack London Square tradition dating to 1970. It was delivered Thanksgiving weekend.

