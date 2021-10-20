Fire Damages Two Abandoned Hospital Buildings in CT, Crews Still On Scene

According to a report from NBC CT, two former buildings at the old Elmcrest Hospital property in Portland, Connecticut, were damaged by fire in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Firefighters from both the Portland and Middletown Fire Departments responded to the abandoned buildings at 69 Marlborough Street a little after 4 a.m.

Marlborough Street is now closed at Main Street and is expected to remain closed throughout the morning.

Drivers are being urged to take a detour onto Pickering Street after coming over the bridge.

No injuries have been reported, and the fire’s cause has not been determined.

