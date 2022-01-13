Fire Destroys Davenport Center (NY) Home

Vicky Klukkert

The Daily Star, Oneonta, N.Y.

(MCT)

Jan. 13—A fire in Davenport Center left a family of six homeless Wednesday, Jan. 12.

East Meredith Fire Chief David Briggs said the call for the fire came in at 11:43 a.m. from a person driving by the house at 12324 state Route 23. He said when the fire department got to the scene, there was extensive smoke and flames coming from the front of the house, and said the fire started from a woodstove.

Briggs said he called for mutual aid from Davenport and Pindars Corners and requested tankers from Meridale, Schenevus-Maryland, Franklin and Stamford. The Franklin and Oneonta FAST teams also responded. The Delhi Fire Department had a crew on standby in the East Meredith Firehouse. Firefighters were able to fill up their tankers using water from the Charlotte Creek. The emergency service departments of Delaware and Otsego counties also responded to the scene.

Briggs said there were about 70 firefighters on the scene of the fire and there were no injuries reported.

“It was a little icy and a few people slipped and fell. We were fortunate no one got hurt,” Briggs said. He said AMR responded with an ambulance.

In addition to the fire departments, NYSEG workers went to the scene to disconnect the power. The town of Davenport Highway Department sanded Route 23 as it iced over from water being used, and the state Department of Transportation delivered salt that could be used on the ice. Briggs said the Dollar General store delivered refreshments to the firefighters.

The eastbound lane of Route 23 was closed during the fire and drivers were flagged to turn onto county Route 10 in Davenport Center. Tractor trailers traveling east were allowed to go to a few parking lots to wait. The westbound lane was stopped from time to time to let firefighters reposition the tankers at the scene.

The family of two adults and four children was not home when the fire started, but Briggs said firefighters were concerned one of the occupants might have been inside because a car was in the driveway. He said a couple of dogs died in the fire.

Briggs said by the time the department returned to the firehouse at about 4 p.m., he had received 37 text messages from people asking how they could help the family displaced by the fire, and some donations had already been dropped off at the firehouse. He said the family will stay with relatives nearby and the fire department will collect items for the family.

“Stuff can be dropped off at the fire station and the door will be open,” Briggs said. “It’s a well-known family, everybody knows them.”

He said the department will post clothing sizes on its Facebook page and the rear door to the meeting room will be open for people to drop off donations.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.

___

(c)2022 The Daily Star (Oneonta, N.Y.)

Visit The Daily Star (Oneonta, N.Y.) at www.thedailystar.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.