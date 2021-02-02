Fire Destroys Jefferson (NH) Town Hall

A fire has destroyed the town hall in Jefferson, New Hampshire, according to reports and social media posts.

According to a social media message from Jefferson Selectwoman Cindy Silver, fire departments from the area along with the Jefferson (NH) Fire Department responded to the fire, managing to save nearby structures, including the fire station and town office building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the building was deemed a complete loss, according to WHDH.

