Fire Destroys Vacant Lodi (CA) Building

Wes Bowers

Lodi News-Sentinel, Calif.

(MCT)

Mar. 16—Investigators are trying to determine what caused a three-alarm fire at an abandoned commercial building near Downtown Lodi over the weekend.

Lodi Fire Department responded to report of a blaze at the corner of Oak and Main streets at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flame and smoke, and called a second alarm. After about 10 minutes of fighting the blaze, crews called a third alarm, the fire department said.

All Lodi Fire Department units were on scene to battle the blaze, and units from Woodbridge, Stockton, Mokelumne, Waterloo Morada, Clements, and Linden departments were called in to assist.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department’s search and rescue team was also on scene with a search dog to locate any victims, but not were found, reports state.

Lodi police looking for Hobby Lobby thieves

The Lodi Police Department is asking the public to help identify two women who stole $300 worth of merchandise from the Hobby Lobby at 2350 W. Kettleman Lane earlier this month.

Lt. Eric VerSteeg said the women were caught on video on March 3, and have been involved in similar thefts at Hobby Lobby locations in Stockton, Modesto, Turlock, Sacramento, Roseville and Elk Grove.

One of the women is slim, with her hair in a bun, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, tight blue jeans and light pink Crocs. The second woman has a heavier build, wearing a a gray Kellogg’s t-shirt, yellow shorts and dark pink Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 209-333-6728 or contact Officer Cascio mcascio@lodi.gov.

___

(c)2021 the Lodi News-Sentinel (Lodi, Calif.)

Visit the Lodi News-Sentinel (Lodi, Calif.) at www.lodinews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.