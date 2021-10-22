Fire Ignites, Driver Extricated After Car Slams into OR Home

According to a report from KATU, a car crashed into a house in Lake Oswego, Oregon, on Thursday, igniting a fire and leaving the driver, who needed to be extricated, in critical condition at a local hospital.

A social media post from Lake Oswego Fire (LOF) said the crash occurred near Country Club Road and Iron Mountain Boulevard.

Two residents inside the home escaped to safety.

LOF extricated the driver by removing a wall out of the car. The driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials did not say what caused the crash.

