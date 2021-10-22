Fire Ignites, Driver Extricated After Car Slams into OR Home

According to a report from KATU, a car crashed into a house in Lake Oswego, Oregon, on Thursday, igniting a fire and leaving the driver, who needed to be extricated, in critical condition at a local hospital.

A social media post from Lake Oswego Fire (LOF) said the crash occurred near Country Club Road and Iron Mountain Boulevard.

Two residents inside the home escaped to safety.

Vehicle into a house on Country Club and Iron Mt vehicle ignited a fire in the house. One patient from the car was extricated and transported in critical condition pic.twitter.com/fgOPZ7d9Ct — Lake Oswego Fire (@LakeOswegoFire) October 22, 2021 Lake Owsego Fire/Twitter

LOF extricated the driver by removing a wall out of the car. The driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Vehicle into a house igniting a fire. Two occupants in the house evacuated safely and driver of the vehicle had to be extricated by removing a wall and out of the vehicle. Patient was transported by @AMRNorthwest on critical condition and @LOPolice has the roads closed pic.twitter.com/pC7mAWbNRm — Lake Oswego Fire (@LakeOswegoFire) October 22, 2021 Lake Owsego Fire/Twitter

Fire officials did not say what caused the crash.

RELATED

Training Minutes: Vehicle On Its Side

Training Minutes: Patient Management at a Motor Vehicle Incident

Podcast: Xtrication Radio