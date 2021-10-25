Fire in Fayetteville (NC) Causes Major Damage to Home Converted to Apartments

Steve DeVane

Oct. 25—Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire early Monday that heavily damaged a home in Haymount that had been converted into apartments.

Firefighters were sent to the 1500 block of Fort Bragg Road at 2:30 a.m., according to a statement released by the Fayetteville Fire Department. About $125,000 in damage was done to the structure, it said.

An engine company that arrived on the scene first reported a large amount of fire visible from the two-story structure, the statement said. Additional units were dispatched, it said.

Fort Bragg Road had to be closed while firefighters got the fire under control, according to the statement. The Red Cross was called to help the families who were displaced by the fire, it said.

Red Cross officials released a statement saying that the organization was helping seven families or households impacted by the fire.

“The Red Cross is helping 10 people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, lost medications and other essentials,” it said.

The fire department’s Fire Investigation Team and officials from the Fayetteville Police Department were expected to try to determine the cause of the fire, according to the fire department’s statement.

