Fire in Wooded Area in Onondaga Nation (NY); Firefighter Suffers Minor Injuries

James McClendon

syracuse.com

(MCT)

Onondaga Nation — Firefighters from several departments spent over two hours Tuesday fighting a brush fire near Route 11 on the Onondaga Nation.

The Onondaga Nation Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire in a wooded area just west of Onondaga Creek on Gibson Road at 4:29 p.m, according to Onondaga Nation Fire Chief Larry Burk.

Over a dozen fire and emergency vehicles from the Onondaga Nation, Otisco, Howlett Hill, Tully, South Onondaga, Nedrow and Jamesville fire departments lined the road. Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the blaze up a nearby hill.

A helicopter could be seen dropping water on blackened brush where the fire had burned.

One firefighter from the Onondaga Nation Fire Department suffered minor injuries related to his asthma, Burk said.

No one else was injured in the fire and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, Burk said.

