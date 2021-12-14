Fire Lieutenant Injured in Fire at IL Apartment Building

Megan Jones

Dec. 13—An Aurora Fire Department lieutenant was taken to a local hospital for a minor arm injury during a fire Saturday morning at an apartment building in Aurora that displaced three adults and four children, fire officials said.

Around 40 firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story multi-family apartment building around 11:29 a.m. Saturday on the 400 block of North Avenue, Aurora Fire Department officials said in a news release.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the exterior of the building. Crews deployed hose lines to extinguish the fire while others entered the building and searched for fire extension and victims, according to the release.

Because of the building’s construction and strong winds, fire officials said the fire rapidly spread to the interior and traveled through the walls into the attic.

The fire was under control in two-and-a-half hours and no residents were hurt. A 36-year-old fire department lieutenant was taken to a local hospital for a minor arm injury and was released after receiving treatment, officials said.

The building was deemed uninhabitable and the seven residents displaced will stay with family and friends. The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

