Fire Marshal: Twin Falls (ID) Clinic Building Fire Set by Squatters

Nov. 13—TWIN FALLS — After reviewing evidence from a fire at the old Twin Falls Clinic building, the city fire marshal determined multiple fires had been purposely set in the basement.

Arson, however, has been ruled out, Twin Falls Fire Marshal Tim Lauda said Friday.

The empty building at 660 Shoshone St. E. was known to be inhabited by squatters who may have started the fires to stay warm, Lauda said.

A passerby saw smoke coming out of the windows of the building and notified the Twin Falls Fire Department at 2:24 p.m. Thursday, he said. Three engines from the city and one engine from Rock Creek Rural Fire Department responded.

“I don’t think (firefighters) ever saw flames,” Lauda said. “Firefighters forced entry into the building and made their way to the basement.”

The basement sustained heavy smoke damage, but the building itself was not damaged, he said.

No one has legally occupied the building in some time, Lauda said, and no utilities were connected. The building is privately owned.

The scene was cleared at 6:26 p.m., he said.

