Fire Officials from Across the West Gather in Flagstaff (AZ) for Prescribed Fire Training

The Arizona Daily Sun, Flagstaff

Nov. 3—A long line of Flagstaff Wildland Firefighters stood on the edge of the Tunnel Springs Trail, a portion of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System on top of Observatory Mesa.

With a signal from the crew boss, they stepped off the trail and began making their way through the forested area ahead of them. Spreading out and rhythmically swinging their red drip torches back and forth, the crew members sowed the forest floor with little flaming droplets.

The 72-acre prescribed burn on City of Flagstaff-owned land Tuesday came as the first of several city-led burns planned throughout the week, and part of a training exchange that has brought other municipal fire officials from across Coconino County to Flagstaff.

Case in point, Tuesday’s burn was led by Brain Faith, the wildland coordinator with the fire department in Grand Lake, Colorado. Other crew leads managing the blaze were from Breckenridge, Colorado, Rapid City, South Dakota and departments in southern Arizona, as well as fire officials from the Nature Conservancy.

Flagstaff Forest Health Supervisor Neil Chapman said Flagstaff is a good place host such an event. For one, the Flagstaff Fire Department has not only had a wildlands fire division for close to two decades but also has been doing a lot of proactive work on the forest, including prescribed burns.

Chapman said the hope is to bring municipal fire officials together with federal officials to share ideas, strategies and help give city fire departments the knowledge needed to better handle wildfire when it occurs and create more fire resilient communities.

