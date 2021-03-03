Fire Tears Through Howard Johnson Express Hotel in NJ

Jeff Goldman

No one was hurt when a fire tore through a Howard Johnson Express hotel in Gloucester Township on Wednesday morning.

About 15 rooms at the hotel on North Black Horse Pike in the Blackwood section were damaged in the fire, according to 6abc.com.

Flames were already shooting from a section of the roof when firefighter arrived around 3:30 a.m., the station reported.

The Black Horse Pike is closed between Route 42 and Almonesson Road, Gloucester Township police said in a statement. Almonesson Road is also closed between the Black Horse Pike and Lower Landing Road as of 6:10 a.m.

Police couldn’t immediately be reached for additional information

