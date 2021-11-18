Fire Under Investigation After Willmar (MN) Storage Building, Contents Destroyed

West Central Tribune, Willmar, Minn.

Nov. 17—WILLMAR — One section of storage spaces and their contents were destroyed in a fire Monday in southwest Willmar.

The Willmar Fire Department, along with CentraCare Emergency Medical Services, was dispatched at 8:55 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of 28th Avenue Southwest on the report of a storage building on fire with no one around, according to a news release from Willmar Fire Chief Frank Hanson.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that several storage units were on fire. The first arriving fire officer reported smoke and fire coming from the middle of one line of units, according to the news release.

The storage building and its contents are a total loss, according to Hanson.

Mutual aid from several fire departments was requested, along with a backhoe from Crow River Construction to remove the metal roof.

he Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad was called to assist with air supply for the firefighters.

Fire crews remained on scene until approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Other responding agencies include Blomkest, Kandiyohi, Spicer, New London, Raymond, and Prinsburg fire departments, as well as the Willmar Police Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.

