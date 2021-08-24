Firefighter Among Four Sent to Hospital After Chicago Fire

2-11 BOX ALARM AT 6916 S CLYDE AV, 4 civilian fire victims transported all companies working. 4-1-9



SM / BF pic.twitter.com/1X33av83uW — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 24, 2021

Sarah Freishtat

Chicago Tribune

(MCT)

Four people, including one firefighter, were taken to hospitals after a fire Monday night in a South Shore apartment building, fire officials said.

Three people treated for minor smoke inhalation, Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Frank Velez said. The firefighter was being treated for a minor injury after a fall, he said.

All were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized, Velez said.

Firefighters were called to the scene, a four-story courtyard building in the 6900 block of South Clyde Avenue, shortly after 7 p.m. The fire was in the center of the building’s rear wing and traveled down a stairwell, Velez said.

Firefighters evacuated multiple people, Velez said. Residents of about 15 units were displaced, including four whose units were directly damaged by fire. The remainder were damaged by smoke and water, he said.

About 140 people and 40 pieces of equipment were used to fight the fire, which was put out around 8 p.m., he said.

The Fire Department was investigating, and the Red Cross was assisting.

