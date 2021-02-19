Firefighter Breaks Leg, Another Injured at AL Structure Fire

Jessica Barnett

The News Courier, Athens, Ala.

Feb. 18—A fire early Wednesday morning has left a family of five temporarily displaced and two firefighters injured, officials said.

Chief Joey Boyd of the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department said the call came in around 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire on Hall Road. While responding, two volunteer firefighters were injured.

Boyd did not release the identity of their injured firefighter but said the firefighter was injured in a fall. On Twitter, ELVFD said the firefighter sustained a broken leg but was at home. They offered prayers to the affected family.

The other volunteer firefighter was identified as Cody Thomas of Elkmont Volunteer Fire Department, which had responded to a call for backup at the blaze. Susan Pylant, who also works with the department, said Thomas broke his ankle in three places after a piece of the home fell on top of him.

Athens Fire & Rescue and Piney Chapel and Oak Grove volunteer fire departments also responded to the fire, Boyd said. American Red Cross’ Bob Rolf said the Red Cross provided assistance to the family, and that the family wished to keep their identities hidden.

